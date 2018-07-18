Russia Bewildered at Afghanistan Expecting Apologies for Soviet Campaign

"The Soviet government recognized the new leadership in Afghanistan and was developing normal relations with it. The troops were deployed later, as a result of actions against that leadership. The statement [on Afghanistan expecting apologies] raises nothing but surprise and bewilderment," Kabulov said, adding that Russia will not apologize to anyone.
READ MORE: US Troops Unlikely to Leave Afghanistan Despite Negotiations with Taliban
The offensive was dubbed a Cold War proxy conflict, with the Soviet army fighting US-backed militants in an attempt to ensure that the communist government led by Nur Mohammad Taraki stayed in power after the 1978 coup. Soviet forces eventually left Afghanistan in early 1989.
All comments
Show new comments (0)