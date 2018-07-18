Six Detained for Sexually Assaulting Russian Tourist in India

According to media reports, doctors have confirmed that the victim was raped and said she had been unconscious for a long time due to an overdose of a still unknown substance.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The police in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu have detained six persons to question them about the alleged sexual assault of a Russian tourist.

The 21-year-old Russian woman (name not disclosed) was found unconscious with assault marks in an apartment on Monday in Tiruvannamalai.

The Tamil Nadu Nadu police called a press conference on Wednesday and claimed that they had detained six persons including a man who allegedly found the lady in an unconscious state and took her to a nearby hospital.

Tiruvannamalai is a popular temple town in the southern state of India about 190 km from Chennai, Tamil Nadu's capital.