Six Detained for Sexually Assaulting Russian Tourist in India

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The police in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu have detained six persons to question them about the alleged sexual assault of a Russian tourist.
The 21-year-old Russian woman (name not disclosed) was found unconscious with assault marks in an apartment on Monday in Tiruvannamalai.
Tiruvannamalai is a popular temple town in the southern state of India about 190 km from Chennai, Tamil Nadu's capital.
