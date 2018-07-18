Thai Children Rescued From Flooded Cave Hold Press Conference (VIDEO)

Twelve young soccer players from a Thai team and their coach were rescued from the Tham Luang cave on July 8-10; they'd been trapped for over two weeks after the cave became flooded as a result of heavy rains.

After the dramatic rescue, the schoolboys and their coach, weakened by starvation, were immediately sent to the hospital in the Thai city of Chiang Rai. They were kept in medical quarantine so that all the necessary medical tests could be performed. The tests on the boys and their coach have not found traces of any infections that would endanger their lives or health. Everyone who was rescued will be discharged from hospital on Thursday, July 19, Thai Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn.

Follow our feed to find out more