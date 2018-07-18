At Least 3 Dead in Building Collapse Near New Delhi (PHOTO, VIDEO)

"A six-story house under construction collapsed onto a four-story residential building, which also collapsed. At the moment, three people are dead, it is hard to say now how many are still under the debris," the police spokesperson said.
I liked a @YouTube video https://t.co/cD8YubRGec Greater Noida के शाहबेरी में इमारत गिरने— Ashutosh Sahai (@TotalTvno1) July 18, 2018
6 storey building had collapsed last night. Till now 2 dead bodies have been recovered. 4 teams are deployed here. Rescue operations are underway: RS Kushwaha, Deputy Commandant, #NDRF on building collapse in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village pic.twitter.com/oHv9MP8iuK— INH News (@inhnewsindia) July 18, 2018
Rescue operation is underway by the National Disaster Response Force in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village after two under-construction buildings collapsed pic.twitter.com/geY1IqDBoO— INH News (@inhnewsindia) July 18, 2018
Rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the deadly incident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)