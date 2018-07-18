At Least 3 Dead in Building Collapse Near New Delhi (PHOTO, VIDEO)

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – At least three people were killed as a result of the collapse of an under-construction building onto a residential complex in Greater Noida near New Delhi, the police of Uttar Pradesh state told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"A six-story house under construction collapsed onto a four-story residential building, which also collapsed. At the moment, three people are dead, it is hard to say now how many are still under the debris," the police spokesperson said.

I liked a @YouTube video https://t.co/cD8YubRGec Greater Noida के शाहबेरी में इमारत गिरने — Ashutosh Sahai (@TotalTvno1) July 18, 2018​

6 storey building had collapsed last night. Till now 2 dead bodies have been recovered. 4 teams are deployed here. Rescue operations are underway: RS Kushwaha, Deputy Commandant, #NDRF on building collapse in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village pic.twitter.com/oHv9MP8iuK — INH News (@inhnewsindia) July 18, 2018​

Rescue operation is underway by the National Disaster Response Force in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village after two under-construction buildings collapsed pic.twitter.com/geY1IqDBoO — INH News (@inhnewsindia) July 18, 2018

​Rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the deadly incident.