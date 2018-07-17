Register
    India's Beach Paradise Goa Bans Drinking in Public

    The step has been taken in response to the problem of ‘drinking and littering’ at the popular beach destination, which is thronged with thousands of domestic and international tourists throughout the year.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Goa, India's most popular beach destination known for its 'breeze and booze' has banned the consumption of alcohol at public places. The rule comes into effect from the 15th of August.

    "There will be a heavy fine for drinking in public from the next month. We will implement the decision from August 15 onwards," Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar said.

    The Chief Minister of Goa told the media that the decision was taken considering the lack of civic responsibility among tourists.

    "There is something called civic responsibility. The footpath which is developed along the river in Panaji city is being used by the people for drinking beer," Parrikar added.

    Goa is considered a tourist paradise, having one of the finest beaches, where tourists from all over the world flock almost throughout the year. 

    In order to protect the sea and beaches from pollution, Goa has also decided to increase fines for littering and using plastic bags. 

    "The fine for lettering and carrying plastic bags will go up from the next month. The fine for carrying plastic bags will be increased from Rs 100 ($1.5) to Rs 2500 ($40)" Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said.

    Goa is a favourite among Russians as evident from the number of Russian settlers in areas such as Arambol and Morjim. The area is dubbed as "Mini Russia."

