Helicopter Crash Near S Korean City of Pohang Leaves 5 Dead, 1 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A helicopter crash on Tuesday near the South Korean city of Pohang has left five people dead and one injured, local media reported.

"Five of the six crew members on board were killed and the remaining one has been taken to hospital due to injury," according to defense ministry statment, as quoted by the AFP.

At least five killed, one other injured after a helicopter crashed at a military base in #Pohang city in southeast South Korea on Tuesday; rescue workers have been dispatched to the site pic.twitter.com/3GsdTkzadV — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) July 17, 2018

​The Yonhap news agency reported that the crash took place at a naval base.