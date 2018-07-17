Register
    Indian Electric Hypercar Hogs Limelight at Goodwood Festival of Speed

    The car is powered by an eco-friendly turbine-electric powertrain and is equipped with a light-weight chassis fortified by carbon fiber.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's first official electric hypercar was unveiled at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed at the UK last week. Vazirani Automotive, the developer, has named the car "Shul."

    READ MORE: China's SAIC Motor to Build First Car Manufacturing Facility in India

    "Wanted to make something more emotional than conventional electric cars," co-founder and chief designer of Vazirani Automotive, Chunky Vazirani, told Autocar UK in an interview during the showcase event.

    This photo taken on July 21, 2017 shows a sales executive talking about Mahindra's electric car e2o Plus on display at a showroom in New Delhi
    © AFP 2018 / Prakash SINGH
    Electric Cars Could be Popular in India With Proper Marketing, Awareness - Study
    The car has all-wheel drive with four individual motors for each wheel and the motors run on a single-ratio gearbox.

    "Our battery pack weighs only about 300kg and it gives you the advantage of charging it on the go," Chunky shared. 

    The battery is right behind the passenger seat and it also takes some space through the central tunnel, so the car has an optimum weight distribution.

    READ MORE: India to Fast Track Towards Exclusive Electric Vehicle Regime

    The Goodwood Festival of Speed is an annual venue for automobile manufacturers to exhibit their performance products. The unveiling of a hypercar by a small Indian brand working on a turbine-electric powertrain has been the highlight of this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, Europe's most iconic automotive event.

