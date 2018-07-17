Indian Electric Hypercar Hogs Limelight at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The car is powered by an eco-friendly turbine-electric powertrain and is equipped with a light-weight chassis fortified by carbon fiber.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's first official electric hypercar was unveiled at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed at the UK last week. Vazirani Automotive, the developer, has named the car "Shul."

"Wanted to make something more emotional than conventional electric cars," co-founder and chief designer of Vazirani Automotive, Chunky Vazirani, told Autocar UK in an interview during the showcase event.

The car has all-wheel drive with four individual motors for each wheel and the motors run on a single-ratio gearbox.

"Our battery pack weighs only about 300kg and it gives you the advantage of charging it on the go," Chunky shared.

The battery is right behind the passenger seat and it also takes some space through the central tunnel, so the car has an optimum weight distribution.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is an annual venue for automobile manufacturers to exhibit their performance products. The unveiling of a hypercar by a small Indian brand working on a turbine-electric powertrain has been the highlight of this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, Europe's most iconic automotive event.