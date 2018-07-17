Protesting Indian Dairy Farmers Set Truck With Driver Ablaze (VIDEO)

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A chilling video of a truck being set ablaze with the driver still seated inside has surfaced from the Indian state of Maharashtra where dairy farmers have been protesting the government's refusal to fix higher prices for milk products.
The people who set the truck ablaze have been identified as workers of an organization called the Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan (SSS), who are demanding higher minimum support prices for their milk products in the state, the ANI reported.
Meanwhile, the violent activities of the protesters have enraged some people.
These guys should be arrested and put behind bars. People who are giving instructions also should be behind bars. Amazing how these guys run freely after destroying public and private property. The government should instill fear by punishing these types of people.
