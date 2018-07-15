Multiple Casualties in Suicide Blast Near Afghan Ministry in Kabul - Police

An explosion has been reported in the Afghan capital Kabul, near the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, a police spokesman said.

According to reports, the suicide bomber targeted the gate of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development in Darulaman as staff members were leaving.

Spokesman at the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development Fraidoon Azhand has confirmed the attack and said that initial information suggests that at least five people have been killed.

"Apparently a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest at the gate of our ministry. The target was our staff who were leaving to their homes," he said.

Earlier in June, a suicide bomber blew himself up as ministry workers were taking a bus home during the holy month of Ramadan, leaving 13 people dead and 31 injured.