Thai Boys Rescued From Cave to Be Released From Hospital Next Week - Minister

BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Young footballers from a Thai local football team and their coach, who were rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand earlier in the week, will be discharged from hospital on Thursday, July 19, Thai Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn said on Saturday at a briefing broadcast by Thai PBS TV channel.

"All the 13 Wild Boars [the name of the football team] will be released from a hospital on Thursday, July 19… We should prepare them and their families well for the public and media attention which they will face following the discharge," the minister stated

All the 12 schoolboys and their coach, who have been trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand for over two weeks, were evacuated by rescuers from the Tham Luang cave on July 8-10 as a result of a unique international search and rescue operation.

All the rescued individuals are currently kept in medical quarantine in a hospital in the Thai city of Chiang Rai. The medical tests on the boys and their coach have not found traces of any infections endangering their lives and health.