Beijing: No Country Should Be Under Illusion It Can Undermine China’s Interests

"China advocates peaceful development," Yang Jiechi said at the World Peace Forum in Beijing. "We will continue to… regard our core interests as a red line that must not be crossed."
Ties between China and the United States soured this year after Washington announced hefty tariffs on Chinese imports in retaliation for what it sees as unfair trade practices. Beijing has warned repeatedly that it will take all necessary countermeasures to protect itself.
READ MORE: Trump-China Tariff Battle Jeopardizes Livelihoods of US Auto Workers
On Wednesday, Chinese commerce ministry announced that it was shocked by Washington's trade actions and vowed to respond if US imposes more tariffs on Chinese goods, as Trump earlier announced.
All comments
Show new comments (0)