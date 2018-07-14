Register
08:41 GMT +314 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Chinese national flag flutters in the wind in between a high-rise residential and office complex in Beijing, China. (File)

    China's Reform Major Contributor to World Economy, Ex-Australian Ambassador Says

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    China's reform and opening-up has contributed a great deal to the world economy — especially through the growth of trade and investment — according to Geoff Raby, Australian ambassador to China from 2007 to 2011.

    Amazed by the achievements of China's reform and opening-up, he used "transformative", "profound" and "historic" to describe the great changes that have taken place in the past four decades.

    Raby considers one of China's biggest achievements the transformation of a small, impoverished, closed economy into the second-biggest economy in the world and the lifting of hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, giving them agency over their lives.

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit at Lincoln Center in New York, Thursday, April 6, 2017
    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    Hillary Clinton Panics Over China's Alleged Meddling in Australia
    Raby said Australia has benefited from China's reform and opening-up, as it has been a major contributor to Australia's long run of uninterrupted economic growth and has thus contributed to job growth and the country's standard of living.

    China is by far Australia's biggest trading partner, accounting for about one-third of all Australian exports of goods and services, and is the major market for fee-paying students and tourists.

    The China and Australia Free Trade Agreement's dividends have continued to increase, and the bilateral trade between the two countries experienced rapid growth in the past year.

    Total value of China's imports and exports with Australia increased 29.1 percent year-on-year to 923.41 billion yuan ($138.23 billion) in 2017. The growth rate was 14.9 percentage points higher than China's import and export growth rate for that year, said the General Administration of Customs (GAC) in January.

    READ MORE: Europe, Australia Will Be Collateral Damage in US-China Trade War – Economist

    The Belt and Road Initiative is a good next step for China's opening-up in the new era, and could bring a lot of new business opportunities to Australia, Raby said. He made the comments ahead of the Belt and Road Initiative in Australia high-level conference, organized by the Australia-China Business Council.

    The Belt and Road Initiative's focus on infrastructure could open opportunities for Australian businesses — not only in construction, but in a range of services where Australia has competitive strengths, such as design, project management and environmental management, Raby said.

    Chinese dredging vessels in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, photographed by a USN surveillance aircraft in 2015
    © REUTERS / U.S. Navy/Handout
    Psychological Warfare: US, Australia's Anti-China Lobbies Team Up – Scholars
    He believes the Belt and Road Initiative presents an opportunity for Australia to attract Chinese investment into developing key infrastructure projects in Australia, especially in northern Australia. It is also of great significance to the world economy and, to the extent it can contribute to lowering transport costs globally, it will contribute to the growth of international trade and investment, Raby said.

    In the January-May period, China's trade with countries along the Belt and Road registered faster-than-average growth, with trade volume standing at 3.21 trillion yuan, up 11.1 percent year-on-year, GAC said in June.

    China's goods trade rose 8.8 percent year-on-year to 11.63 trillion yuan in the first five months, with exports rising 5.5 percent year-on-year to 6.14 trillion yuan and imports growing 12.6 percent to 5.49 trillion yuan, GAC data showed.

    This article originally appeared on China Daily website

    Related:

    Australia Unlikely to Support US Openly in Case of China-US Conflict
    Spyware? Australia’s Military Bans Chinese Social Media App WeChat
    Australia Receives Stinging Rebuke Over South China Sea Policy
    'Very Chinese. They Look the Same': Australian Commentator Is Roasted Over Words
    Tags:
    economy, Australia, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse