Suicide Bomber Kills 128 at Pre-Election Rally in Pakistan – Reports

An explosion hit an election gathering in Pakistan's Mastung, killing at least 128 people and injuring 150 more, AFP reported.
Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Nawabzada Siraj Raisani was among those killed in the incident in Mastung, the broadcaster said.
Durrani himself told the broadcaster that this was the fifth attack on him.
"The police and institutions had told me about the security threats. I remained safe but four of my allies have been martyred," he said.
The victims were taken to the nearest hospital, as many as 40 policemen were sent to the scene.
The Daesh* terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, according to the group's Amaq propaganda agency.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
