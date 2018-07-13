Russian Built Rooppur NPP is Safe Against Natural Disasters - Nuclear Experts

Bangladesh is upbeat with the progress of its first Nuclear power plant (NPP) being built by Russian Nuclear Giant Rosatom at Rooppur. They feel that the timely progress coupled with the latest Generation 3+ technology being used in the NPP will set the pace for the economic development of the country.

The construction work of the second unit of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP), which is the first ever nuclear power plant for the country, is scheduled to be launched next Saturday. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the construction work in Rooppur, approx. 160 kilometers away from the capital Dhaka.

The primary phase of the first unit's construction has been completed and the commercial launch of the unit, powered by a VVER-1200 nuclear reactor, which belongs to the latest 3+ generation is scheduled for 2023.

"In RNPP we will have the 'Generation 3+' technology which will ensure more safety and security in case of tsunami, cyclone and other similar type of disasters," Dr. Shaheed Hossain, consultant of RNPP Project told Sputnik.

He opined that this "Generation 3+" technology has been developed from the experience of Japan's Fukushima disaster which has made this technology safer than before.

Earlier on July 8, the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA), issued a license to Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) for the design and construction of RNPP Unit 2.

The RNPP is expected to produce a total 2,400 megawatt of electricity from its two units. The project will cost around $13 billion, of which Russia provides a state export credit of up to $11.38 billion and the rest is financed by the government of Bangladesh. Both units of the RNPP, which will have VVER type reactor, are designed to have a life expectancy of 60 years.

Bangladesh is preparing its human resources to operate the RNPP and already a group of technical experts have acquired "hands-on training" at atomic power plants in Russia.

"The power unit no. 1 of the Russian Novovoronezh NPP-2 is the reference of RNPP and a group of Bangladeshi experts will join there within next couple of months to have mid to long term 'Hands on Training' in the NPP," Dr. Shaheed Hossain told Sputnik.

Dr. Md. Shawkat Akbar, project director of the RNPP, said that if all goes as planned, then both units of the RNPP will be in production according to the scheduled time, which is 2023 and 2024.

"The electricity price of RNPP will be very much competitive and sometimes even lower than the existing electricity price," Dr. Md. Shawkat Akbar told Sputnik.

People in Bangladesh feel that the Nuclear Power Plant will not only provide much needed electricity, but will also catapult the country on an economic trajectory.

"Bangladesh is entering into a new era of electricity production through RNPP. Considering every aspects it will help the country to grow more," says Engineer Mohammad Kaium, former chairman of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission.

He opined that all the developed nations are getting most of their energy from atomic sources and for a country like Bangladesh it will be a sustainable source of electricity.

