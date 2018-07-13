Delhi’s 'Dancing Thieves' Caught on Camera (VIDEO)

A hilarious yet alarming video of a gang of thieves casually strolling the streets of Delhi and showing some dance moves before breaking into a shop and stealing goods worth thousands of dollars has gone viral on social media.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The footage of thieves dancing before a heist is said to be that of the night when four shops in Indian capital were looted, one after another.

The news agency ANI reported that the police have confirmed the footage to be from a night earlier this week, when four shops in the area had allegedly been looted.

The video is being widely shared on Twitter with jovial as well as some enraged comments.

My Boss always says enjoy your work, never understand how…but now I know, this Guy is an inspiration for me.

I think it will be better for him to participate in a reality show as he has a lot of talents to show!!😂😂

