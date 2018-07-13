Register
09:01 GMT +313 July 2018
    A man stands near a billboard advertising the 2017 BRICS Summit at a bus shelter in Xiamen in southeastern China's Fujian Province, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017

    China Says BRICS to Step Up Group Decision-Making Amid US Trade Row

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Asia & Pacific
    BEIJING (Sputnik) - The five BRICS emerging economies will coordinate decision-making more closely in response to US unilateral trade policies, Chinese assistant foreign minister Zhang Jun said Friday.

    "The countries will boost macropolitical coordination to respond to challenges, such as unilateral actions and protectionism, and risks associated with policy changes in some developed Western countries," he told reporters.

    US 100 dollar banknotes and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    China Forces Yuan Lower Amid Trade Dispute With US
    The diplomat was speaking ahead of a BRICS summit in Johannesburg on July 25-27. The bloc is made up of the world’s fastest growing economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

    Zhang Jun said member states were committed to international trade rules as laid out by the World Trade Organization and promoting cooperation in digital economy and infrastructure construction projects.

    READ MORE: Trump-China Tariff Battle Jeopardizes Livelihoods of US Auto Workers

    The United States announced this year steep metal import tariffs on many countries, including its allies and BRICS countries, and singled out China for billions in extra duties citing a huge trade imbalance. China vowed to take countermeasures.

