China Says BRICS to Step Up Group Decision-Making Amid US Trade Row

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The five BRICS emerging economies will coordinate decision-making more closely in response to US unilateral trade policies, Chinese assistant foreign minister Zhang Jun said Friday.

"The countries will boost macropolitical coordination to respond to challenges, such as unilateral actions and protectionism, and risks associated with policy changes in some developed Western countries," he told reporters.

The diplomat was speaking ahead of a BRICS summit in Johannesburg on July 25-27. The bloc is made up of the world’s fastest growing economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Zhang Jun said member states were committed to international trade rules as laid out by the World Trade Organization and promoting cooperation in digital economy and infrastructure construction projects.

The United States announced this year steep metal import tariffs on many countries, including its allies and BRICS countries, and singled out China for billions in extra duties citing a huge trade imbalance. China vowed to take countermeasures.