TOKYO (Sputnik) - The death toll from Japan's worst flooding in decades has topped 200, with dozens more missing, a senior government spokesman said Friday.

"The death toll is now 204, with 28 reported missing. We have been unable to locate further 54 people, mostly in the Hiroshima prefecture," chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

The cabinet met on Friday to agree financial assistance worth roughly $350 million to 58 worst-hit areas across ten prefectures.

Over 5,000 residents have been displaced by the flooding disaster in central and western Japan. A total of 73,000 firefighters, police officers and soldiers are assisting in relief efforts.