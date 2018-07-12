Indian Home Minister to Visit Bangladesh: Anti-Terror Cooperation High On Agenda

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Exploring ways to strengthen the India-Bangladesh joint anti-terror mechanism tops the agenda of Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh who is arriving in Bangladesh on Friday. He will also take up the issue of the alleged radicalization of youths by various terror outfits and the Rohingya refugee issue.
READ MORE: India, Bangladesh Establish Annual Coordinated Patrol in Bay of Bengal
Furthermore, the two sides will also discuss steps to strengthen the existing mechanism of checking illegal immigrants and combating the smuggling of cattle, arms and ammunition, and narcotics.
— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2018
"The Home Minister's visit is of considerable significance due to various reasons. First and foremost is the issue of illegal immigration [that] is still going on, therefore there is an urgent need to strengthen the border police. Apart from this, the smuggling of drugs and arms is to be curbed," P. K. Mishra, former additional director of the BSF, told Sputnik.
READ MORE: Indo-Bangla JV to Construct Railway Line Connecting Bangladesh's First NPP
All comments
Show new comments (0)