17:19 GMT +312 July 2018
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he answers questions from reporters during a press conference

    'Sorry, God': Philippines' Duterte Reportedly Apologizes to God

    © AP Photo / Aaron Favila
    Asia & Pacific
    132

    Less than a month after making several controversial statements about God, the president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, offered his apologies to the Almighty.

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte apologized to God for his earlier remarks during a meeting with Eddie Villanueva, the president and founder of the Jesus Is Lord Church, ABS-CBN News reports, citing Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, who was also in attendance.

    As Panelo explained, Villanueva asked Duterte to apologize "not to the people nor to the religion, but to God," a request which the Philippine leader promptly fulfilled.

    "Immediately after he made those remarks, [he] said, 'Sorry, God, hindi ka kasama dito, you're not included," Panelo said.

    The president then reportedly explained that he made the original remark because of an Australian nun who was facing deportation and who, according to him, was using God "in vain" and "violating the law."

    According to Panelo, Villanueva became “elated” over the president’s words, stating that “there was a misunderstanding” and that the context of Duterte’s original statement “was different.”

    In this Aug. 16, 2017, photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during the 19th Founding Anniversary of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines.
    © AP Photo / Aaron Favila
    Duterte Trades Book About Sex in Catholic Church for Kiss From Woman (VIDEO)
    During a June 22 summit in Davao City, Duterte referred to God as "stupid" when recounting the biblical story of original sin.

    READ MORE: Show Me a Selfie! Philippines' Duterte Vows to Resign if God's Existence Proven

    "Adam ate it then malice was born. Who is this stupid God?" the president inquired. "That son of a b*tch is stupid if that's the case."

    Later he also promised to resign from office if there was “one single witness” who could prove God’s existence by, for instance, showing him a picture or a selfie taken together.

    Related:

    Philippine’s Duterte Says Catholic God is ‘Stupid,’ 76 Million Faithful Disagree
    French President Macron Didn't Call Philippines Rodrigo Duterte a ‘Role Model’
    Kiss Me Hard Before You Go: Duterte Says Ready to Step Down if Women Want It
