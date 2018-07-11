'Sorry, God': Philippines' Duterte Reportedly Apologizes to God

Less than a month after making several controversial statements about God, the president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, offered his apologies to the Almighty.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte apologized to God for his earlier remarks during a meeting with Eddie Villanueva, the president and founder of the Jesus Is Lord Church, ABS-CBN News reports, citing Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, who was also in attendance.

As Panelo explained, Villanueva asked Duterte to apologize "not to the people nor to the religion, but to God," a request which the Philippine leader promptly fulfilled.

"Immediately after he made those remarks, [he] said, 'Sorry, God, hindi ka kasama dito, you're not included," Panelo said.

The president then reportedly explained that he made the original remark because of an Australian nun who was facing deportation and who, according to him, was using God "in vain" and "violating the law."

According to Panelo, Villanueva became “elated” over the president’s words, stating that “there was a misunderstanding” and that the context of Duterte’s original statement “was different.”

© AP Photo / Aaron Favila Duterte Trades Book About Sex in Catholic Church for Kiss From Woman (VIDEO)

During a June 22 summit in Davao City, Duterte referred to God as "stupid" when recounting the biblical story of original sin.

"Adam ate it then malice was born. Who is this stupid God?" the president inquired. "That son of a b*tch is stupid if that's the case."

Later he also promised to resign from office if there was “one single witness” who could prove God’s existence by, for instance, showing him a picture or a selfie taken together.