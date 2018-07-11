Clashes Reportedly Ongoing in East Afghanistan as Gunmen Attack Education Dept

"I can confirm an armed attack on a branch of the education department in Jalalabad," Attaullah Khogyani said, as quoted by AFP.
In late June, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani announced the end to a fragile ceasefire agreement between the government and the Taliban. The struggle in the war-torn country has continued.
On June 7, the Afghan government declared a truce for the period between June 11 and June 19 to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Later in June, the Taliban* decided to join the ceasefire and also announced a cessation of hostilities for three days on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social and security instability due to the activity of the various armed groups, including Taliban and Daesh* militants.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia
