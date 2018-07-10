Suicide Attack Kills 12 at Political Party Rally in Pakistan

Police reported twelve killed in a political rally in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar after a suicide bomber blew himself up.

An Awami National Party (ANP) leader and eleven supporters have been killed in a suicide attack at a rally in wake of July 25 elections in Pakistan's Peshawar, Reuters reported citing city police chief Jamil Qazi.

The police also reported 50 injured, adding that no one had immediately claimed the responsibility for the suicide attack.

Another senior leader of the ANP party Bashir Bilour was killed in a suicide bombing during a meeting ahead of 2013 election in Pakistan. The victim of the Tuesday's attack was son Haroon Bilour.