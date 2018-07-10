Death Toll in Thai Phoenix Boat Accident Rises to 44 - Reports

The media reported, citing rescuers, that all the bodies were transported to the Vachira Phuket Hospital. The body of another person is still trapped in the wreckage of the sunken Phoenix.
The Phoenix and the 105 people on board — 93 passengers and 12 crew members and tour guides — sank on Thursday due to a heavy storm. The rescue operation started right after the incident occurred. Fishing vessels and the Royal Thai Navy ships have managed to save 49 people.
