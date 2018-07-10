Death Toll in Thai Phoenix Boat Accident Rises to 44 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people who died after the Phoenix dive boat sank off Thailand's Phuket island with dozens of Chinese tourists on board rose to 44, while three people are still missing, the Thai PBS broadcaster reported Tuesday.

The media reported, citing rescuers, that all the bodies were transported to the Vachira Phuket Hospital. The body of another person is still trapped in the wreckage of the sunken Phoenix.

A total of five people missing from the boat were found alive on the shore as they did not take the tour.

The Phoenix and the 105 people on board — 93 passengers and 12 crew members and tour guides — sank on Thursday due to a heavy storm. The rescue operation started right after the incident occurred. Fishing vessels and the Royal Thai Navy ships have managed to save 49 people.