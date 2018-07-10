Register
09:01 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this grab taken from video provide by Chiang Rai Public Relations Office, emergency workers carry a stretcher with one of the rescued boy to be transported by ambulance to a hospital, in Mae Sai, in the district of Chiang Rai, Thailand. Sunday, July 8, 2018

    Thai Children Rescue Operation Entered Third Stage

    © AP Photo / Chiang Rai Public Relations Office
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Thai rescue mission chief said that the operation to rescue school boys and their coach from a flooded cave system in the north of the country had entered the third stage.

    The rescuers are hoping to bring out the five remaining people trapped inside the cave system "at the same time," according to the head of the rescue team.

    An ambulance leave the Tham Luang cave area after divers evacuated some of the 12 boys and their coach trapped at the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 8, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA
    WATCH At Least 4 Boys Have Exited Thai Cave, Rescue Medical Team Says
    On June 23, heavy rain prevented 12 members of a local football team and their coach to leave the Tham Luang cave just hours after they entered the complex of caves. The search lasted for ten days after which they all were found alive. Early on Sunday, the head of the rescue team announced the start of an operation to get the teenagers and their coach out of the cave.

    The children were taken out in light-diving gear and for one-fifth of the journey they swam under the water accompanied by experienced divers.

    Four teenagers were rescued on Sunday. The rescue operation was then suspended and later resumed in the morning. Another four people from the youth soccer team "Wild Boar" were rescued on Monday.

    Some 90 divers, 50 foreign and 40 Thai, were involved in the operation to rescue the boys from the cave, the head of the rescue operation said earlier.

    Related:

    Thai Coach of Children Trapped in Cave Offers 'Apologies' to Parents - Reports
    Elon Musk to the Rescue? SpaceX Founder Offers Help to Trapped Thai Soccer Team
    FIFA Invites Thai Youth Soccer Team Trapped in Thai Cave to World Cup Finals
    Tags:
    Flood, rescue operation, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse