Thai Children Rescue Operation Entered Third Stage

The rescuers are hoping to bring out the five remaining people trapped inside the cave system "at the same time," according to the head of the rescue team.
The children were taken out in light-diving gear and for one-fifth of the journey they swam under the water accompanied by experienced divers.
Four teenagers were rescued on Sunday. The rescue operation was then suspended and later resumed in the morning. Another four people from the youth soccer team "Wild Boar" were rescued on Monday.
Some 90 divers, 50 foreign and 40 Thai, were involved in the operation to rescue the boys from the cave, the head of the rescue operation said earlier.
