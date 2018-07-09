China Urges US to Refrain From Actions Undermining Peace in Taiwan Strait

"We must stress that observing territorial integrity and sovereignty is the crucial issue in the Chinese-US relations; we urge Washington to act in accordance with the provisions of the three Chinese-US joint communiques, and not to undermine bilateral relations, peace and stability on both sides of the Taiwan Strait," Hua Chunying, the ministry's spokeswoman, said at a briefing.
On Saturday, Channel News Asia said that two US warships passed through the Taiwan Strait in a move which was reportedly likely to be viewed by Taipei as a demonstration of US support for the self-ruled island.
READ MORE: Air India Backs One China Policy, Changes 'Taiwan' to 'Chinese Taipei'
The United States has not recognized Taiwan as an independent state. The US government declared it would end all political ties with Taiwan after the joint 1979 communique, but continued to maintain economic and cultural relations via the American Institute in Taiwan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)