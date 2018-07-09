Register
14:13 GMT +309 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rescue workers are seen next to houses damaged by a landslide following heavy rain in Hiroshima, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 7, 2018

    Japan's Abe Cancels Visits to Belgium, France Amid Deadly Flooding

    © REUTERS / Kyodo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to cancel his state visits to Belgium, France, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, slated for this and next week, amid the deadly flooding and landslides caused by heavy rainfall in Japan, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday.

    "Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to cancel his visits to Belgium, France, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, scheduled for July 11-18, in order to fully engage in disaster response, such as life rescue missions and restoration assistance, given that heavy damage continues to emerge following this record heavy rainfall," Suga told a briefing.

    Meanwhile, the EU-Japan summit, initially scheduled to take place in Brussels on Wednesday, has been canceled in the light of the deadly floods and landslides, and the European Union expressed readiness to move talks to Tokyo next week, according to the EU Council President Donald Tusk.

    Earlier in the day, Japanese media reported that the death toll in the disaster had reached 112, while 78 people remained missing. The Japanese prime minister was expected to attend the signing ceremony of the economic partnership agreement (EPA) between the European Union and Japan in Belgium, as well as to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in France.

    READ MORE: Number of Japan's Rainfalls Victims Reaches 87 — Reports

    An aerial view shows a local resident being rescued from a submerged house by rescue workers using helicopter at a flooded area in Kurashiki, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 7, 2018
    © REUTERS / Kyodo
    Death Toll in Japan's Severe Typhoon Hits 100 - Authorities
    On Friday, the central and south-western parts of Japan were hit by torrential rains. By Sunday morning over 1,050 millimeters (41 inches) of rainfall fell in Gifu Prefecture, 745 millimeters in Ehime Prefecture, 465 millimeters in Kyoto Prefecture and 442 millimeters in Hiroshima Prefecture. These figures exceed the average monthly rainfall by two or three times.

    Some 5.9 million Japanese have received instructions or recommendations on evacuation in connection with the heavy rains, with over 30,000 people staying in evacuation centers. The Japanese Meteorological Agency has warned about a threat of new flooding and landslides.

    Earlier in the day, Abe held a meeting with the governor of Ehime Prefecture, which has the second-highest death toll caused by the flooding, and pledged to consider a set of possible financial measures to assist the disaster-hit region.

    Related:

    Number of Japan's Rainfalls Victims Reaches 87 - Reports
    Heavy Rains in Japan Kill 46, Over 50 Missing - Reports (VIDEO)
    ‘Psychic’ Octopus Predicting World Cup Scores Killed and Eaten in Japan
    Japan Reduces Alert Level for North Korean Ballistic Missile Launches - Reports
    Tags:
    flooding, visit, Shinzo Abe, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse