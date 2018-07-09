Fifth Boy Rescued From Cave in Thailand - Navy Official

A group of boys, aged 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach from the Thai youth soccer team "Wild Boar" entered a massive cave system in northern Thailand while it was still dry, but rainfall soon flooded the exit tunnel, trapping them miles inside the system. Four of the boys were rescued Sunday.

Another boy from the Thai youth soccer team "Wild Boar," which became trapped in a flooded cave, was rescued on Monday, a Royal Thai Navy official reported. Four of his teammates were recovered from the cave on Sunday, but the rescue operation was suspended for about 10 hours.

According to the Khao Sod newspaper, the child was taken out of the cave at 16.45 local time (09.45 GMT).

Later, an ambulance car left the site in front of the cave, accompanied by a police car with flashing lights, taking the rescued child to the helicopter pad, the Thai PBS broadcaster reported, adding that the helicopter took him to hospital.

The squad entered the Tham Luang cave system with their coach on June 23, but several hours later, heavy rain began to fall, preventing them from leaving it. The search for the boys lasted for about 10 days, after which they were found alive a few miles away from the entrance.

The rescue operation started at 10 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT) on Sunday and as media reports specified, could take many hours. Some 90 divers, 50 foreign and 40 Thai, were involved in the operation to remove the boys from the cave, the head of the rescue operation defined.

