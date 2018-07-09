S Korean Delegation Arrives in North to Prepare August Family Reunions - Reports

The delegation is made up of 22 people, including representatives of the Unification Ministry, the Red Cross and Hyundai Asan company, which built a hotel in the region to facilitate contacts between separated relatives, according to the Yonhap news agency.
READ MORE: N Korea Yet to Submit List of Delegates to Talks on Reunions to Seoul — Reports
The meeting of the relatives who lost sight of each other after the 1950-1953 Korean War is expected to take place on August 20-26. The two Koreas are currently engaged in the selection process, picking potential reunion participants from each side.
Red Cross has been assisting in the organization of such meetings since 1984.
All comments
Show new comments (0)