S Korean Delegation Arrives in North to Prepare August Family Reunions - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Representatives of South Korea on Monday arrived in the North in order to prepare a Red Cross-facilitated meeting of families torn apart by the row between the two neighboring countries, which is scheduled to take place in a Mount Kumgang resort in August, South Korean media reported.

The delegation is made up of 22 people, including representatives of the Unification Ministry, the Red Cross and Hyundai Asan company, which built a hotel in the region to facilitate contacts between separated relatives, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Some of the members of the delegation will inspect the hotel to see what kind of repairs it needs. The renovation works should to be finished by August 15 — the National Liberation Day of Korea —celebrated in both North and South Koreas.

The meeting of the relatives who lost sight of each other after the 1950-1953 Korean War is expected to take place on August 20-26. The two Koreas are currently engaged in the selection process, picking potential reunion participants from each side.

Red Cross has been assisting in the organization of such meetings since 1984.