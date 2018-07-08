Rescuers Begin Operation to Retrieve Thai Soccer Team Trapped in Cave - Reports

Thai media reported saturday that group of international divers were preparing an emergency rescue plan to guide 12 boys and their football coach out of a waterlogged cave they have been trapped in for more than two weeks.

The head of the rescue mission Narongsak Osottanakorn said Sunday "Today is the D-day. The boys are ready to face any challenges," AFP reported.

Rescuers reportedly began the mission at 10 am local time (03:00 GMT) and the extraction of the trapped thai soccer team and their coach would take many hours before the first boy emerges from the flooded cave, Reuters reported citing Narongsak Osottanakorn.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW