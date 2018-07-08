China Mulls Creation of Joint Global Satellite System with Russia - Source

"During the bilateral meeting on July 4, the Chinese delegation, which arrived in Moscow to get acquainted with the new leadership of Roscosmos, presented, among other things, its plans to create a multi-level satellite communications system. During the meeting, a proposal was announced about Russia's participation in the project," the source said.
"The Chinese delegation proposed to create a Russian-Chinese system with the obligation for each party to create half of the orbital satellite constellation and take 50 percent of costs," the source said adding that the Russian side provided no response to this proposal.
Roscosmos has not provided any comments on this issue so far.
OneWeb is a UK space project, which is expected to provide global Internet broadband service to individual consumers as early as 2019 as it's satellites will cover the entire Earth surface. The list of project's investors includes such companies as Airbus Group, Bharti Enterprises, Hughes Network Systems and others.
