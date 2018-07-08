Register
    Journalists wait for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un outside the Istana, or Presidential Palace, in Singapore, Sunday, June 10, 2018, Kim met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of the summit with U.S. leader Donald Trump

    ‘No Fake News’: DPRK Greeter Taunted US Media Ahead of Pompeo Talks

    Curious details are emerging about the recent talks between US and the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK). One guide reportedly had a little fun with foreign journalists, making sure no “fake news” were represented.

    One DPRK guide couldn't help but poke fun at the unraveling of the US "fake news" Trump-media quarrel, already in its second year.

    As journalists of various US media outlets boarded a press van at the airport, a guide asked which outlets were represented.

    "No CNN or NBC reporters?" he asked, jokingly adding, "In this van, no fake news!"

    CNN and NBC have been consistently criticized by US President Donald Trump and members of his cabinet and administration.

    One reporter asked the guide what he expected from the meeting, the Daily Caller reports.

    "We'll have to see, like your president says," the guide reportedly responded, suggesting that he is familiar with American media, as well as its endless accompanying drama.

    N Korea Slams Talks With Pompeo as US Makes Unilateral Demands - Reports
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrapped up two days of talks with North Korea's high-ranking top officials Saturday. The two sides characterized the meeting using significantly different definitions.

    "We had many hours of productive conversations. These are complicated issues, but we made progress on almost all of the central issues," Pompeo told reporters before leaving North Korea.

    Pyongyang, on the other hand, characterized the talks as unsuccessful, blaming a "regrettable" attitude by the US side, described as a "gangster-like mindset" of unilateral demands.

    "We expected the US to bring constructive measures to build confidence in accordance with the spirit of the US-NK Summit," according to a DPRK state-run KCNA news agency statement. "However, the attitude of the US […] were indeed regrettable."

    "The US is fatally mistaken if it went to the extent of regarding that the [DPRK] would be compelled to accept, out of its patience, the demands reflecting its gangster-like mindset," the statement read.

