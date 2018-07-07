Register
09:57 GMT +307 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mike Pompeo

    US Has 3 Main Requirements for North Korea in Denuclearization Talks - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    TOKYO (Sputnik) - US State Secretary Mike Pompeo expressed his desire to reach three main goals: North Korea's denuclearization, the guarantees of the country's political order and the return of the remains of the US soldiers killed during the Korean War (1950-1953), the Kyodo News agency reported.

    According to the Kyodo News agency, these requirements have been announced to journalists who accompany Pompeo after his talks with the North Korean high-ranking officials during his trip to Pyongyang by US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

    The news comes as the second day of negotiations is being held on July 7. Pompeo has already met with Kim Yong-chol, the vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers Party Central Committee. He may also meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un later in the day.

    CIA Director Mike Pompeo speaks at a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    New Trump-Kim Meeting Rumored, Pompeo Leaving Soon for Third North Korea Visit
    Pompeo arrived in North Korea on July 6, which is his third trip to the country where he is discussing DPRK's complete denuclearization.

    READ MORE: Mike Pompeo Returns to North Korea; Scott Pruitt Resigns from EPA

    Friday's round of negotiations lasted for three hours. Following the bilateral talks, Pompeo wrote in a tweet that he was proud of his team's work, though he didn't any details on the content of what had been discussed during the consultations.

    Earlier this year, the North Korean leader stated he was ready for denuclearization of the DPRK and signed a corresponding agreement with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the inter-Korean summit in the truce village of Panmunjom in April.

    In addition to this, the May summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un resulted in the agreement to establish new bilateral relations, as well as the decision to join efforts to "build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula." Pyongyang reaffirmed its commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, while the United States pledged to provide security guarantees.

    Related:

    US Military-Industrial Complex ‘Doesn't Want Peace' with North Korea
    Trump: 'If Not For Me, We Would Be at War With North Korea!'
    New Trump-Kim Meeting Rumored, Pompeo Leaving Soon for Third North Korea Visit
    North Korea Likely Tries to Use Expansion of Nuclear Sites as Leverage Over US
    Tags:
    denuclearization, officials, negotiations, Kim Yong-chol, Mike Pompeo, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse