US Has 3 Main Requirements for North Korea in Denuclearization Talks - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - US State Secretary Mike Pompeo expressed his desire to reach three main goals: North Korea's denuclearization, the guarantees of the country's political order and the return of the remains of the US soldiers killed during the Korean War (1950-1953), the Kyodo News agency reported.

According to the Kyodo News agency, these requirements have been announced to journalists who accompany Pompeo after his talks with the North Korean high-ranking officials during his trip to Pyongyang by US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

The news comes as the second day of negotiations is being held on July 7. Pompeo has already met with Kim Yong-chol, the vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers Party Central Committee. He may also meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un later in the day.

Pompeo arrived in North Korea on July 6, which is his third trip to the country where he is discussing DPRK's complete denuclearization.

Friday's round of negotiations lasted for three hours. Following the bilateral talks, Pompeo wrote in a tweet that he was proud of his team's work, though he didn't any details on the content of what had been discussed during the consultations.

Earlier this year, the North Korean leader stated he was ready for denuclearization of the DPRK and signed a corresponding agreement with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the inter-Korean summit in the truce village of Panmunjom in April.

In addition to this, the May summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un resulted in the agreement to establish new bilateral relations, as well as the decision to join efforts to "build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula." Pyongyang reaffirmed its commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, while the United States pledged to provide security guarantees.