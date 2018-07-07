FIFA Invites Thai Youth Soccer Team Trapped in Thai Cave to World Cup Finals

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has sent a letter to the head of the Football Association of Thailand with an official invitation to attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final Match in Moscow - if the boys are rescued in time.

Gianni Infantino stressed that having the Wild Boar football team and their coach at the World Cup finals in Moscow on July 15 would "undoubtedly be a wonderful moment of communion and celebration."

Gianni Infantino added that "If, as we all hope, they are reunited with their families in the coming days and their health allows them to travel, Fifa would be delighted to invite them to attend the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow as our guests."

Meanwhile, the operation to rescue the football team ran into day 15 on Saturday. The team was discovered on Monday. On Wednesday, the governor of Chiang Rai province, who heads the rescue operation, said the situation in a massive cave system was too dangerous. Authorities have reportedly admitted that the trapped children, aged 11 to 16, were running out of oxygen.

Earlier this week, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said it was ready to help rescue trapped football team.

© Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov Thai Coach of Children Trapped in Cave Offers 'Apologies' to Parents - Reports

"The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation is ready to render the necessary assistance to Thai colleagues in the rescue of children trapped in the cave." In case of an official request from the authorities of the Kingdom of Thailand, the Russian rescuers will be sent to participate in the rescue operation," the ministry's press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

Local media reported earlier that Tahi authorities have planned two ways of getting the children out; by diving through a six-kilometer (3.7 mile) long route or by lifting them through the cave's ceiling.

On June 23, several hours after the 12 boys and their coach entered the Tham Luang cave, heavy rains prevented them from leaving. Over 1,000 Thai military personnel, rescuers and volunteers from both Thailand and other states participated in the operation to find the group.