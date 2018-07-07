Thai Coach of Children Trapped in Cave Offers 'Apologies' to Parents - Reports

According to AFP, it is the first message from Ekkapol Chantawong in a note given to a diver on Friday but published on the Thai Navy Seal Facebook page on Saturday, the only adult with children trapped inside a massive cave system.
"To all the parents, all the kids are still fine. I promise to take the very best care of the kids," Ekkapol Chantawong was quoted as saying by AFP. "Thank you for all the moral support and I apologise to the parents."
CAVE RESCUE IN THAILAND— WHAT IN THE WORLD (@lessbusymindz) 7 июля 2018 г.
We're ready to go in: Dive team are all set for Thai cave rescue as rescuers ask for more time to build up the boys' strength. pic.twitter.com/coZ4Fd5C5x
On Friday, Thai Navy Seal Commander Rear Admiral Apakorn Yookongkaew said that a Thai Navy diver has died after falling unconscious from lack of oxygen in the cave where 12 boys and their football coach have been trapped for over two weeks.
The operation to rescue the football team ran into day 15 on Saturday. The team was discovered trapped in a flooded cave after leaving to explore the Tham Luang cave. Local media reported earlier that there were two ways of getting the children out; by diving through a six-kilometer (3.7 mile) long route or by lifting them through the cave's ceiling.
Authorities have reportedly admitted that the trapped children, aged 11 to 16, were running out of oxygen.
Several hours after the 12 boys and their coach entered the Tham Luang cave on June 23, heavy rainfall prevented them from leaving. Over 1,000 Thai military personnel, rescuers and volunteers from both Thailand and other states participated in the operation to find the group.
"Just teach the Thai boys to cave dive and get them out how hard can it be?"— Sam Jones (@couchexprt) 6 июля 2018 г.
ERR… NOPE, NOPE, AND HELL NOPE…
Via @5cribblesvurt#ThailandCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/mOLpPLoVla
All comments
Show new comments (0)