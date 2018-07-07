Register
10:58 GMT +307 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    (File) A Sri Lankan Budhist monk takes pictures of an unseen Sri Lankan airlines Airbus A-340 which transported President Mahinda Rajapakse who became the first passenger to go through the facility, at the new Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport in Mattala, in the southeast of the island on March 18, 2013

    India Buys 'World's Emptiest Airport' Adjoining Chinese-Run Hambantota Seaport

    © AFP 2018 / Ishara S.KODIKARA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The loss-making airport in Sri Lanka currently has the capacity to handle one million passengers a year but has not been attracting much business. It is expected to handle five million passengers, 50,000 tons of cargo and 6,250 air traffic operations per annum by 2028.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has agreed to bail out Sri Lanka's loss-making Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport in Hambantota, which adjoins a port leased to China by the island nation for 99 years.

    Sri Lanka's civil aviation minister, Nimal Siripala de Silva, informed the parliament about the decision wherein AAI will form a joint venture with the Sri Lankan airport authority to operate the $210 million facility dubbed as the "world's emptiest airport." The airport was built with Chinese commercial loans attracting high interest.

    READ MORE: India-China Rivalry Spills Over in Sri Lankan Airport

    "We need to revive this dying airport which caused a massive loss. The final terms of the agreement remain to be worked out," Nimal Siripala de Silva told the Parliament.

    In this photograph taken on February 10, 2015, shows a general view of the port facility at Hambantota
    © AFP 2018 / LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI
    Chinese Operation of Strategic Sri Lankan Port Fuels Indian Consternation
    The airport is part of a larger project funded by China that includes, apart from the airport, a seaport and an international cricket stadium in the small fishing town of Hambantota. The project was started in 2007 after then President Mahinda Rajapaksa invited Beijing to turn it into a new global shipping hub. But the plan got awry as the project was not able to attract much business.

    "Only India offered to help us. Now we are in discussion with the Indians for the joint venture," de Silva said.

    The aviation minister was responding to an adjournment motion initiated by the opposition that questioned whether the government was taking such a step to please India, which had opposed Sri Lanka's move of leasing out the Hambantota seaport to China.

    India Navy's battleship INS Betwa (File)
    © AFP 2018 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Indian Ocean Region Could Be Heading for ‘Complexities’ if Chinese Presence Not Curtailed
    In February this year, India's Ministry of External Affairs had said that India was keeping a constant watch on developments pertaining to India's security and economic interests and that it would take all necessary measures to safeguard it.

    "India has taken up with Sri Lanka security issues, including in the regional context. We are hopeful that Sri Lanka will continue to keep in mind India's security concerns and sensitivities," VK Singh, India's minister of state for external affairs, said in the parliament.

    READ MORE: India Hands Over One More Fast Off-shore Patrol Vessel to Sri Lanka

    Last July, Sri Lanka had signed a 99-year lease for the Hambantota seaport with a Chinese state-run shipping company, China Merchants Port Holdings (CMPort), as it was unable to repay interest on an approximately $1.5 billion Chinese loan. China Merchants Ports Holding Company Ltd. has a majority stake of 85 percent and Sri Lanka Port Authority (SLPA) has the remaining 15 percent stake in Hambantota International Port Group Co. Ltd, which currently operates the port.

    Related:

    China Won’t Get Port for Naval Base, Sri Lanka Assures India
    Sri Lanka Plays Game of Ports With China and India in Indian Ocean
    With China’s Competition on His Mind, Indian PM Begins Visit to Sri Lanka
    Expert Gives His Take on Religious and Political Tensions in Sri Lanka
    Tags:
    strategic decision, aviation industry, infrastructure investments, operation, airport, India, China, Sri Lanka
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse