WhatsApp Offers $50,000 to Those Helping Tackle Fake News Menace in India

New Delhi (Sputnik) — WhatsApp's offer is in the form of a research grant to social scientists to help combat the spread of "misinformation." The free Smartphone app, one of the most widely used messaging platforms in India, was rapped by the government of India earlier this week for not being able to restrain fake news going viral.
Everyone must spread awareness about Rumors of Child Kidnapping gang. People get lynched due to such Rumors & Fake News on WhatsApp. Jharkhand, Karnataka, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana & now Maharashtra. It is serious issue, this Rumor is spreading like fire. Wake Up India— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) July 1, 2018
India is the largest market for WhatsApp with over 200 million users in the country.
"The abuse of platforms like WhatsApp for repeated circulation of such provocative content is a matter of deep concern," the government of India said in a release on Monday.
Deep disapproval of such developments has been conveyed to WhatsApp's senior management and they have been advised that necessary remedial measures should be taken to prevent the proliferation of these fake news stories and at times motivated/sensational messages, it added.
WhatsApp, in a response letter to the ministry, said it is "horrified by these terrible acts of violence" and that "false news, misinformation and spread of hoaxes are issues best tackled collectively by government, civil society and technology companies working together."
Breaking: WhatsApp tells the government that it can't fight fake news alone and needs support from civil society and law enforcement.— Mayank Jain (@Mayank1029) July 4, 2018
