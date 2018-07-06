Second Kim-Trump Summit May Take Place in Switzerland - Reports

The second meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un may take place in Switzerland — either in Bern, Geneva or Davos, media reported Friday, citing diplomatic sources.
The sources told the media outlet that over the next six months Pyongyang was expected to actively engage in negotiations with Washington, Beijing, and Seoul, and that is why North Korean officials were sent to various Swiss cities to find potential venues for talks.
READ MORE: 'Eight Months no Nuclear Testing': Trump Sees 'Brighter Future' for North Korea
Trump and Kim met for the first time on June 12 in Singapore, where they issued an agreement that requires Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze of the US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief.
All comments
Show new comments (0)