10:01 GMT +306 July 2018
    In this image released by the White House, then-CIA director Mike Pompeo shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea, during a 2018 East weekend trip.

    Second Kim-Trump Summit May Take Place in Switzerland - Reports

    © AP Photo / White House
    Asia & Pacific
    0 10

    TOKYO (Sputnik) - According to Kyodo news agency, the meeting might be devoted to a detailed discussion of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as well as the issue of restoring diplomatic relations.

    The second meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un may take place in Switzerland — either in Bern, Geneva or Davos, media reported Friday, citing diplomatic sources.

    CIA Director Mike Pompeo speaks at a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    New Trump-Kim Meeting Rumored, Pompeo Leaving Soon for Third North Korea Visit
    The reestablishment of diplomatic relations is expected to be on the agenda of the upcoming meeting between Kim and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which is to be held on July 6 or 7.

    The sources told the media outlet that over the next six months Pyongyang was expected to actively engage in negotiations with Washington, Beijing, and Seoul, and that is why North Korean officials were sent to various Swiss cities to find potential venues for talks.

    READ MORE: 'Eight Months no Nuclear Testing': Trump Sees 'Brighter Future' for North Korea

    U.S. President Donald Trump walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lim/The Straits Times
    North Korea Likely Tries to Use Expansion of Nuclear Sites as Leverage Over US
    The situation on the Korean Peninsula has stabilized within the last several months, with the North Korean leader had held two rounds of talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a top-level summit with Trump.

    Trump and Kim met for the first time on June 12 in Singapore, where they issued an agreement that requires Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze of the US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief.

