06:37 GMT +306 July 2018
    Rescue workers are seen in Tham Luang caves during a search for 12 members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, June 27, 2018.

    Rescue Diver Dies at Cave Where Thai Children Being Trapped - Reports

    © REUTERS / Soe Zeya Tun
    Asia & Pacific
    A Thai former military diver, identified as Saman Kunont, has died after running out of oxygen during the operation to rescue 12 boys and their football coach trapped inside a cave complex in northern Thailand, AFP reported.

    "On his way back he lost consciousness," Thai Navy Seal Commander Apakorn Yookongkaew was quoted as saying by AFP, adding that another diver had tried to help bring him out. However, Thai Navy Seal Commander stressed that "even though we have lost one man, we still have faith to carry out our work."

    On Wednesday, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said it was ready to help rescue junior football team who has been trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand for almost two weeks.

    "The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation is ready to render the necessary assistance to Thai colleagues in the rescue of children trapped in the cave." In case of an official request from the authorities of the Kingdom of Thailand, the Russian rescuers will be sent to participate in the rescue operation," the ministry's press service said in a statement.

    The governor of Chiang Rai province, who heads the rescue operation, said earlier that the rescue operation was too dangerous, adding that the rescue operation could be carried out in stages, depending on the situation in the cave and the physical state of each person trapped there.

    On June 23, several hours after the 12 boys and their coach entered the Tham Luang cave, heavy rains prevented them from leaving. Over 1,000 Thai military personnel, rescuers and volunteers from both Thailand and other states participated in the operation to find the group.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

