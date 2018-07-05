Severe Typhoon Prompts Evacuation Warning for 26,000 Osaka Residents – Reports

Authorities warned that rainfalls brought by Typhoon Prapiroon could trigger dangerous mudslides, according to the NHK public broadcaster.
A total of 26,000 were advised to evacuate throughout Osaka after the storm made landfall in the country's southwest, killing one person and injuring 20 others.
台風７号から変わった温帯低気圧の影響で、道内は５日午前も広い範囲で大雨が続いています。道南の八雲町の道央道では、道路脇の斜面２カ所の土砂が崩れました。https://t.co/MEd8csEJmO pic.twitter.com/SdGTvmEsmc— 北海道新聞 (@doshinweb) 5 июля 2018 г.
More than 100,000 people living in Kobe on Osaka Bay in central Japan were urged to prepare for evacuation. The measure was also recommended to 14,000 people in the Kyoto prefecture and 27,000 in Hyogo.
Typhoon chasing a can #typhoon #weather #japan pic.twitter.com/Q326UA39i7— Louise Young ZouZou (@Louisepoppy) 3 июля 2018 г.
According to NHK, The recommendations also apply to the residents of the prefectures of Kagoshima, Kumamoto, Fukuoka and Miyazaki. The storm has already made landfall in the country's southwest, killing reportedly one person and injuring 20 others.
The severe typhoon is moving toward the Japanese archipelago from the Sea of Japan. The storm is accompanied by torrential rains and squally winds. The Japanese Meteorological Agency said that the current rains were heaviest in the region for the past 50 years.
Naha saw a stormy sea Monday July 2 morning as Typhoon Prapiroon (No.7) hit the capital of Okinawa in southern Japan. Part of the Okinawa highway was closed.(📹: @radrockmoto)— Spectee Inc. (@SpecteeInc) 4 июля 2018 г.
This video is from our archives. For up-to-date UGC, visit https://t.co/QgsHcm1Aff. pic.twitter.com/BVX1zaoHud
All comments
Show new comments (0)