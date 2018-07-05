Register
    German tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom sits in a chair during a court hearing in Auckland, New Zealand, September 24, 2015

    New Zealand Court Clears Kim Dotcom's Extradition to US

    © REUTERS / Nigel Marple/File Photo
    Asia & Pacific
    New Zealand’s Court of Appeal on Thursday dismissed a challenge by entrepreneur Kim Dotcom against extradition to the United States on criminal copyright infringement charges.

    The court said it had declined "applications for leave to adduce further evidence on appeal" filed by the founder of the file-sharing Megaupload website and three co-defendants – Mathias Ortmann, Bram Van Der Kolk and Finn Habib Batato.

    Kim Dotcom said in a statement, published on his Twitter page, he was "extremely disappointed" by the court’s decision and promised to appeal it at the Supreme Court.

    The United States accuses the four of systematic copyright infringement that cost copyright owners over $500 million in losses.

    According to the ruling, the site experienced enormous growth from 2008, generating over $175 million in revenues, and accounted for 4 percent of global internet traffic at one point, offering content to some 50 million daily. users It was shut down in 2012.

    The United States have been seeking extradition of Dotcom and his executives since 2012 on the grounds of 13 charges, including fraud and copyright infringement. The latter is not considered worth extraditing in New Zealand, while the US authorities claim copyright owners lost hundreds of millions of dollars due to Megaupload illegal activities. The United States is likely to convict Dotcom for 20-year imprisonment for piracy.

