01:33 GMT +305 July 2018
    A crewman aboard a U.S. Marine MV-22B Osprey aircraft looks out as it lifts off the deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard amphibious assault ship off the coast of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, June 29, 2017 after a ceremony on board the ship marking the start of Talisman Saber 2017, a biennial joint military exercise between the United States and Australia

    Semper What? US Marine Assaults 60 Year Old Woman, Police Officer in Australia

    © AP Photo / Jason Reed/Pool Photo
    Asia & Pacific
    124

    A 20-year old marine is facing legal charges after assaulting an elderly woman and the police officer who intervened in the attack.

    An Australian woman, said to be in her 60s, was attacked by an American serviceman in the car park of Brisbane's Enoggera Barracks army base.

    The 20-year-old US marine allegedly dragged the woman from her car and assaulted her on July 4, according to the Sunshine Coast Daily.

    A nearby unit of military police and an off-duty Queensland Police officer intervened and the Aussie cop was assaulted in the ensuing scuffle.

    Palestinian protesters run to cover from teargas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Friday, April 6, 2018
    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    Australia Halts Aid to Palestine Amid Fears Funds Transferred to Terrorists
    The woman, who is reportedly an Australian public servant, sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized but has now been released from care, local media report.

    "The [Australian Public Service] staff member was taken by ambulance to hospital and later released. For privacy reasons, Defence will not provide further information on the condition of the staff member," the Australian Defence Department spokesperson said in a statement.

    It remains unknown what sparked the attack, as, according to reports, the assailant and the woman were not previously known to each other.

    The US Marine has been charged with multiple offences, including serious assault in relation to a person over 60, assaulting police and causing willful damage to the woman's car. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on July 18.

    assault, attack, US Marine Corps, Australia, United States
