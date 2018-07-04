First Look at Biopic on Malala Yousafzai Revealed (VIDEO)

While releasing the motion poster, Indian director Amjad Khan said that Gul Makai is a “tribute from his side to everything that Malala represents and has achieved as a young and inspiring icon.”

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A movie is being made on the life of Pakistani child activist for female education Malala Yousafzai, who miraculously survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban in 2012 and went on to become the youngest Nobel Prize laureate.

The movie, titled "Gul Makai" is being produced by a Bollywood producer and is expected to hit the big screens soon.

The first look of Gul Makai was revealed on Wednesday. The film is directed by Amjad Khan and debut actor Reem Shaikh plays the role of Malala. The poster, released today, is evoking a strong response on social media.

The movie's name is derived from the penname that Malala used while writing blogs about her life in the Swat valley for the BBC.

​The motion poster features TV actor Reem Shaikh as Malala with a book in her hand that explodes upon opening. The poster is representative of the challenges faced by Malala as a young activist fighting for education in the Taliban-controlled regions of Pakistan.

​The motion poster introduces the movie with the following note:

"This is about those times when the Taliban was destroying Pakistan and Afghanistan in the name of Jihad and religion. When from a very small village in Pakistan, a voice arose."