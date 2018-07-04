Register
15:14 GMT +305 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Malala Yousafzai

    First Look at Biopic on Malala Yousafzai Revealed (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While releasing the motion poster, Indian director Amjad Khan said that Gul Makai is a “tribute from his side to everything that Malala represents and has achieved as a young and inspiring icon.”

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — A movie is being made on the life of Pakistani child activist for female education Malala Yousafzai, who miraculously survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban in 2012 and went on to become the youngest Nobel Prize laureate.

    The movie, titled "Gul Makai" is being produced by a Bollywood producer and is expected to hit the big screens soon.

    READ MORE: Malala Returns to Pakistan for the First Time after Taliban Assassination Bid

    The first look of Gul Makai was revealed on Wednesday. The film is directed by Amjad Khan and debut actor Reem Shaikh plays the role of Malala. The poster, released today, is evoking a strong response on social media.

    The movie's name is derived from the penname that Malala used while writing blogs about her life in the Swat valley for the BBC.

    ​The motion poster features TV actor Reem Shaikh as Malala with a book in her hand that explodes upon opening. The poster is representative of the challenges faced by Malala as a young activist fighting for education in the Taliban-controlled regions of Pakistan.

    ​The motion poster introduces the movie with the following note:

    "This is about those times when the Taliban was destroying Pakistan and Afghanistan in the name of Jihad and religion. When from a very small village in Pakistan, a voice arose."

    Related:

    Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Returns to Pakistan – Reports
    In the Firing Line Again: Malala Criticized Over Jeans and Boots
    Malala Yousafzai's Would-be Assassin Killed in Shootout in Pakistan
    Malala, 20-Year-Old Nobel Peace Prize Winner, Accepted Into Oxford University
    Tags:
    biopic, posters, Nobel Prize, activist, assassination, release, Taliban, Malala Yousafzai, India, Afghanistan, Mumbai
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spot the Difference: 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow vs 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse