Register
16:19 GMT +304 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu on November 26, 2014

    South Asian Development Fund to be Converted Into Full-Fledged Bank

    © AFP 2018 / NARENDRA SHRESTHA / POOL
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to a World Bank study, the South Asian region needs to invest between $1.7-2.5 trillion to close its energy, transportation, telecom and environmental infrastructure gaps.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), comprising eight nations including India and Pakistan, has unanimously approved a plan to convert the SAARC Development Fund (SDF) to a full-fledged regional bank in the near future. Presently, the SDF is the umbrella financial institution overseeing projects in SAARC member countries with an authorized capital of $1.5 billion and a total capital base of $500 million.

    READ MORE: SAARC Bears the Weight of India-Pakistan Rivalry

    "Our strategy is to convert the SDF into a regional bank in the near future. Right now, the focus is to strengthen our credit portfolio; once we have a lender's status then we can raise funds from the capital market through various instruments like bonds etc.", Dr. Sunil Motiwal, CEO of SDF, said in New Delhi on Tuesday.

    Nepal Summit May Break India-Pakistan Impasse Within SAARC
    The three-day SDF conclave that concluded in New Delhi on Tuesday saw deliberations among members on ways to rope in top institutions like the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to invest in infrastructure projects in the South Asian region.  

    "We are in touch with 40 local banks from the member states. Some of them like SIDBI have formalized MoUs with SDF," Motiwal said when asked how the SDF intends to achieve financial connectivity among SAARC members. 

    The SDF has aimed to enhance its credit portfolio to $300 million in the next few years by financing a range of energy, transportation, telecom and environmental projects in the region.

    READ MORE: India Remains Committed to South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation

    The SAARC comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, the Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

    Related:

    SAARC Summit in Pakistan Unlikely to Happen as Four Countries Pull Out
    India 'Unable' to Participate in SAARC Summit in Pakistan
    India Lobbies to Boycott SAARC Summit to be Held in Pakistan
    India to Raise Issue of Cross Border Terrorism at SAARC Conference
    Tags:
    financial center, regional budgets, investments, infrastructure, SAARC, India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Schiaparelli's Model at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
    Paris Fashion Week Unleashes Animals Down Catwalk
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse