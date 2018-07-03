World’s Heaviest Teen Undergoes Weight Loss Surgery, Starts Normal Life

Indian teen Mihir Jain was the world’s heaviest teen weighing 237 kg and could not move without support until he underwent a successful gastric bypass surgery at a Delhi hospital and lost 65 kg. He is now able to move freely and lead a normal life, though under medical supervision.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Mihir Jain, 14, the world's heaviest teen, is now able to walk without any support after a miracle surgery that helped him lose 65 kg. Mihir, who is from Delhi's Uttam Nagar locality, is the first teen to have undergone gastric bypass surgery to lose weight. He now weighs 172 kg.

https://t.co/NSfi1vRYp3 Old World's Fattest Child, Mihir Jain Loses Weight After Surgery pic.twitter.com/yrj9A0Mzxs — VIKTORBLOG (@KwaghshirVictor) June 29, 2018

The surgery was performed by a team of doctors led by Pradeep Chaubey, the chief bariatric surgeon at a Delhi-based private hospital. It took two and a half hours for the team to perform the gastric bypass in which the digestive system is re-routed past most of the stomach which makes a person feel full on less food.

READ MORE: Gross Profits: India Mulls Fat Tax on Junk Food Products

"It was a challenge for me as Mihir was very heavy, weighing 237 kg. But we were able to operate on him successfully and now he in fine condition and able to walk. We are keeping a close tab on his diet and he is on regular check-ups," Dr. Pradeep Chaubey told Sputnik.

Mihir Jain was born as a normal kid weighing 2.5 kg but started gaining weight at an alarming pace and at the age of five weighed a staggering 50 kg.