Register
16:26 GMT +303 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A young lady capturing the several historically significant monuments and architecture details inside Qutab Minar

    Delhi’s Iconic Architectural Marvel Qutab Minar Undergoes Renovation

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Sudipta Dutta Chowdhury / Qutab Minar
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has started repair work on the protected site of the historic Qutab Minar in Delhi as bat excreta and bird droppings have caused severe damages to the centuries-old monument.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) – After more than half a century, the iconic pre-Mughal era tower, Qutub Minar, is being renovated by the Indian government to mend damages and restore its beauty.

    The ASI will be replacing the wooden doors and windows that have been damaged by bird droppings and the whole exercise will take at least a month, an ASI official told the PTI.

    Qutub Minar is getting refurbished after 50 years. 

    Tourists look at their camera after taking a picture near the UNESCO World Heritage site Taj Mahal in Agra
    © AFP 2018 / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
    India Puts Time Limit on Visiting the Epitome of Love - Taj Mahal
    The 72.5 meter high Qutab Minar is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Qutab Complex on the southern periphery of Delhi.  

    Qutab Minar is known worldwide for its iconic stone-made tower, endowed with rich inscriptions. The tower has four round ornate balconies at different levels, with an opening at each level.

    The tower has a diameter of 14.32 meters at the base and 2.75 meters at the top.

    READ MORE: Beauty and the Bugs: India Launches Probe As Taj Mahal Turns Green

    The Delhi Sultanate's founder, Qutab-ud-din-Aibak, started the construction of Qutab Minar's first storey around 1192. In the year 1220, Aibak's successor and son-in-law, Iltutmish, completed the rest of the floors. Later during the Tughlaq rule, Firoz Shah Tughlaq replaced a floor damaged by lightning and also added one more level to it.

    Related:

    'Marvel of Ancient Architecture': Iran's City of Nushabad Stuns Tourists (PHOTO)
    Architecture Released for SPIEF 2018 Business Programme
    Copypaste Architecture: Chinese Replicas of Famous Landmarks (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    The Most Cunning Optical Illusions in Architecture
    Tags:
    excrement, repair, damage, pollution, UNESCO, India, Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse