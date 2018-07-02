Thai Authorities Find 12 Boys, Coach Alive After 9 Days Missing – Governor

BANGKOK (Sputnik) – Thai authorities discovered all 12 children and their football coach who had been missing in caves in the northern Chiang Rai province for nine days, the provincial governor said on Monday.

"All 12 teenagers and their coach were found, they are all alive. Navy divers found them in the so-called Pattaya Beach cave, to which they were thrusting through since the first day of this unprecedented operation," Narongsak Osottanakorn said in a televised address aired by the Thai PBS broadcaster.

The governor added that navy medics and divers were heading to the site of the incident to provide first aid to the boys and their coach and extract them from the cave, which had been flooded due to heavy rains in the area.

The group went missing after it left for exploring caves on June 23.