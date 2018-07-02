India Cancels Export of Live Sheep, Goats to UAE Amid Protests

New Delhi (Sputnik): Amid rising protests by India's Jain religious community, which advocates non-violence and vegetarianism, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has decided to cancel the planned export of sheep and goats to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Thanks to hon'ble PM @narendramodi and @AmitShah @sureshpprabhu @nitin_gadkari @MPvikasmahatme @Dev_Fadnavis— VISHWA JAIN SANGATHAN (@vishwajains) June 30, 2018
for calls off livestock export of sheep & goat from Nagpur city airport to Sharjah today. Pl cancel this export order forever.अहिंसा परमो धर्मhttps://t.co/XGOhFydddg https://t.co/s7YvosKplv
"The ministry wanted to have an amicable solution. We will talk to the protestors and then we will decide the future course of action," a government official told Sputnik.
"Taking note of their protest, the ministry officials asked us to first hold talks with the Jain community before going ahead with the project," Mahatme told PTI.
Earlier on Friday, members of the Sakal Jain Samaj who are against the project had taken out a massive protest march to Nagpur which hosts the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh — the parent organization of the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
READ MORE: Road Built Over Killed Dog in Agra
"We are strongly against this project. Once it starts, it will not remain restricted to Nagpur alone, but will spread to other parts of the country," Richa Jain, president of the Digamber Jain Mahasabha Samiti (Maharashtra), said.
India exports mainly water buffalo meat to the UAE and other Gulf countries. During the last financial year exports fell marginally lower than the previous financial year. Exporters felt the pinch due to the strict norms set out by the Narendra Modi government for slaughterhouses.
All comments
Show new comments (0)