China Finds No Evidence of Alleged Sonic Attack on US Diplomatic Staff - Beijing

"The relevant Chinese authorities conducted a thorough investigation and notified the US side about the results. I want to reiterate that at the moment we have not found any reasons or traces that would have led to the situation that was declared by the US side," Geng Shuang, the ministry's spokesman, said at a briefing.

The statement was made after on Sunday The New York Times reported that 11 US diplomats were evacuated from China following a complaint by a member of the Guangzhou consulate staff about "abnormal" sensations of sound and pressure. Eight diplomats were evacuated from Guangzhou, two more from the Shanghai consulate and one from the Beijing embassy, the media specified.

The spokesman further expressed Beijing's readiness to maintain contacts with its US colleagues on the matter.

According to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the medical indications of the incident in China were "very similar and entirely consistent with the medical indications" in last year's incident involving an alleged sonic attack against US diplomats in Cuba.

At the time, media reports claimed that some of the diplomats suffered permanent hearing loss and possible brain injuries due to a sonic weapon. At least 21 diplomats were affected, according to the State Department. The Cuban government denied any involvement in the incident.

