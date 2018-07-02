Register
12:03 GMT +302 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Japan's Emperor Akihito's waves to well-wishers who gathered at the Imperial Palace to mark his 82nd birthday in Tokyo, Japan

    Japanese Emperor Advised to Rest, Cancels Duties After Feeling Dizzy

    © REUTERS / Thomas Peter
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Last year, the 84-year-old said he would abdicate the Chrysanthemum Throne in April 2019, citing health concerns.

    According to the Imperial Household Agency, Japanese Emperor Akihito, 84, has canceled or postponed his public duties on Monday.

    Empress Michiko reportedly called a palace doctor earlier in the day after she found the emperor suffering from excessive sweating. The monarch felt dizzy and nauseous due to cerebral anemia caused by insufficient blood circulation to his brain.

    READ MORE: Japanese Emperor Akihito to Abdicate in April 2019

    The emperor cancelled or postponed his Monday engagements after the doctor had advised him to rest at the Imperial Palace, adding he didn't have a fever.

    Japan's Emperor Akihito, accompanied by Empress Michiko
    © AP Photo/ Shizuo Kambayashi
    Japan’s Emperor Akihito Worried by Ability to Fulfill Duties in Future

    Emperor Akihito announced in December 2017 that he would step down on April 30, 2019, suggesting that his age and health would affect his ability to perform his duties. This would become the first abdication by a Japanese monarch in nearly two centuries.

    Akihito's stepping down will mark the end of the Heisei imperial era, which started in 1989 when he took over the throne. The emperor will be immediately succeeded by his son, Crown Prince Naruhito.

    Related:

    Japanese Commission on Emperor Akihito's Abdication to Convene in December
    Japan Cabinet Allows Emperor Akihito to Hand Over Throne to Crown Prince
    Japanese Gov't to Submit Draft Law in May on Emperor Akihito's Abdication
    Tags:
    abdication, monarchy, Naruhito, Emperor Akihito, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse