S Korean Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant for Korean Air Lines Chairman - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant for Korean Air CEO Cho Yang-ho on charges of embezzlement and tax evasion, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

The prosecutors suspect Cho of evading about $45 million in inheritance tax and embezzling roughly $17.8 million from the company, according to the media.

The Korean Air CEO was reportedly questioned last Thursday. Some of his family members, including two daughters, also went in for questioning. Cho's older daughter, Hyun-ah, spoke to South Korean immigration officials who suspect she might have hired houseworkers from the Philippines without following the necessary procedures.

Cho Hyun-ah achieved widespread notoriety after a 2014 incident, when she forced two flight attendants to beg forgiveness on their knees after macadamia nuts were served to her in a bag, rather than on a plate. Cho then insisted that the plane turn back to the airport so that the flight attendants could be ejected. The airline heiress was sentenced to a year in prison, but released after several months.