Satellite Images Show North Korea Expanding Missile Facility - Reports

According to the media, the satellite images of the facility near the North Korean city of Hamhung, analyzed by the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, revealed that the plant infrastructure was being expanded. The facility is tailored to make solid-fuel ballistic missiles with a destruction range able to strike US bases in Asia and re-entry vehicles for warheads which can be used for long-range missiles fit to reach the US mainland, the media claimed.
READ MORE: CIA Claims North Korea Boosted Nuclear Production at Secret Sites – Reports
Since the beginning of the year, Kim repeatedly said that Pyongyang was ready to denuke. The commitment was confirmed at his April's summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and at June's meeting with Trump, who said that the sanctions against North Korea may be lifted only in case of its full and irreversible denuclearization.
All comments
Show new comments (0)